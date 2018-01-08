Temperatures in Kilkenny dip below freezing

Temperatures dropped as low as -0.9 Degrees Celsius in Kilkenny this morning, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.

Met Eireann had issued a Status Orange severe weather alert (low temperatures) for Kilkenny last night and this morning.

The forecaster predicted lowest temperatures falling to between -4 and -6 degrees away from southern and eastern coasts.

The weather alert lifted at 10am this morning.