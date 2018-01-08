Two walkways in Kilkenny to receive over €80,000 in funding

Two walking amenities in Kilkenny have been granted funding for 2018, Junior Minister John Paul Phelan has confirmed.

The two projects are among over 30 nationally to receive funding from Michael Ring, the Minister for Rural and Community Development.

In all, €2.2 million in funding is being provided for 32 projects under Measure 2 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

“The two projects approved for Kilkenny include the Kings River Walk which is to get €23,792 for the completion of a walking trail.

“The second Kilkenny project to be granted approval is Nore Valley Walks. It gets €63,075 to carry out an environmental rehabilitation project,” Minister Phelan announced.

The Scheme is part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and provides funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure such as trails, cycleways and blueways, as well as the maintenance, enhancement and promotion of existing infrastructure.

Minister Ring said: “2017 was a record year for tourism, with overseas visitors up by 3.7% to the end of November.

“I am delighted to start 2018 by announcing €2.2 million to support the further development of Ireland's outdoor recreational infrastructure in order to enhance what’s on offer for domestic and overseas visitors alike, as well as improving amenities for local people.

“This funding follows on from an allocation of €11.4 million which I made to 219 projects under Measures 1 and 3 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme last year.

“The Government has proven its commitment to supporting locally-based recreational projects, particularly in rural Ireland, to encourage more people to experience our natural environment.

“From mountain bike trails to stunning walking, cycling and hiking route; from blueways to heritage trails, there is something for everyone across the country to enjoy.

“Investing in infrastructure which enables people to access and enjoy Ireland’s wonderful natural environment and our rich heritage makes sense on many levels.

“It creates wonderful amenities for local people and it helps attract visitors which in turn brings economic benefits,” Minister Ring added.