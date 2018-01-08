Garda appeal over assault in Kilkenny City Centre

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information following a violent assault on a young man at the weekend.

The man was attacked and kicked in the face at approximately 12.20am on John Street in the early hours of Friday morning and the matter was reported to gardaí. The injured party told gardaí that he did not know his assailant and that the attack was unprovoked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 777 5000.