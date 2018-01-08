Kilkenny man Noel Whelan scores hat-trick at Waterford IT

A Kilkenny student scored a hat-trick of honours when he was presented with three awards recently.

Noel Whelan, a BA (Hons) in Accounting student, was recently presented with three awards for his studies at the Waterford Institute of Technology.

He received the Chartered Institute of Management Accounts (CIMA) Award, WIT School of Business Dean’s List for 2016-2017 and PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Scholarship.

Some 14 students from Co Kilkenny made the WIT School of Business Dean’s List for 2016-2017. The Dean’s list comprises approximately the top 5% highest performers in the School each achieving first class honours in their continuing studies.

Noel, who hails from Kilkenny City, attended St Kieran’s College secondary school. He is the son of Fran and Grainne Whelan.

“I feel very fortunate to have been chosen for this award,” he said of the CIMA Award, “particularly given the strength of the competition for the award this year.”