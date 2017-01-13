Kilkenny St Patrick's Day Parade 2017- We need you!
We’re busy looking ahead to the next big celebration taking place here in Kilkenny St Patrick's Day and the Parade! The Parade takes place on March 17th 2017 and we need YOU to support this community event and get involved! We're calling out to all local businesses, sports groups, tourist organisations, schools, and clubs and community groups to please take part in this fantastic event. The more people taking part, the merrier! Earlier this year we had approximately 15-20 thousand visitors watching the Parade. This is a great chance to be seen, and also to have a fantastic day out! Contact: Carrie Hart Kilkenny TradFest. www.kilkennytradfest.com www.facebook.com/KilkennyTradfest@KKTradFest
Community Games:
Anyone who interested in entering a sport or helping out with a sport check out the events at communitygames.ie
Contact donalg.carroll@gmail.com
General Tips and Advice for Age Friendly communication:
1. Consider the needs of the audience to whom you are communicating your massage
2. Don’t assume the customer has an existing level knowledge of the service
3. Always offer assistance to the customer
4. Use clear simple language
Simple Language Checklist
Use familiar words and conversational, personal tone
Be direct and specific
Favour short words and short sentences use short paragraphs
Use pictures or illustrations to make the message easier to understand
Highlight main ideas and important information
Offer assistance
Include contact details where assistance can accessed
For many older people the telephone is a life line to basic services and information. Poor telephone skills can create enormous difficulty and frustration for people making a phone call may be stressful and frustrating experience. As a service provider you should try to minimize that stress as far as possible. You can do this by:
Speak clearly and courteously
Clarify what information / service they are calling about
Offer information clearly and check the caller has heard everything
Being helpful to the caller even if the subject of the call is not strictly speaking your field of responsibility but this means trying to find someone who can help, or someone who can ring them back later
The next Kilkenny Age friendly Seniors Council meeting will take place on the 11th January 2017 in the County Council Office, John Street, and Kilkenny.
