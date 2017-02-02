Kilkenny Rose of Tralee Launch
Saturday sees the official launch of the Kilkenny Rose, taking place in the Ormonde Hotel at 7 pm.
There is still an opportunity to enter the competition to go on and represent Kilkenny as its Rose at the competition which is in its 58
Saturday is a chance for those considering entering to go along and meet the people involved and to find out more. Current Rose Sarah Kearns, along with some of this year's entrants, will be there on the night.
For more information, contact Lyn Moloney on 083-4631611 or Steve
