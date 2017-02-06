Mayor welcomes jobs bonanza for Kilkenny City

Mayor of Kilkenny Pat O'Neill has welcomed the announcement of 140 new jobs for Kilkenny.

Speaking ahead of the official announcement he said that the creation of Lighthouse Studios will further enchance the Marble City's reputation for being the artistic capital of Ireland.

"I am delighted to welcome this announcement. The creation of Lighthouse Studios and 140 new jobs for Kilkenny is fantastic news and I want to congratulate everyone involved, especially Cartoon Saloon, which is one of the city's greatest success stories."

Lighthouse Studios is a partnership between Cartoon Saloon and Mercury Filmworks and is supported by IDA Ireland.