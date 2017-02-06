Kilkenny is winning big with Winning Streak

Two local Kilkenny people were very lucky last Saturday 4 when they appeared on the National Lottery’s show Winning Streak which air on RTE.

Ingrid Brennan of Ballyhemmon appeared on behalf of her daughter Ciara, and Angela Russel of Larchfeild appeared on behalf of her uncle Thomas.



It was a big weekend for the Brennan’s as Ingrid celebrated her 46 birthday Friday last and appeared on the show the following day. Ingrid who was joined by her husband Martin, family including her other two children Andy and Clare and Anna Mullins of the Post office in Castlecomer, who sold her the winning ticket. Ingrid was also joined by family and friends from West Meath. Ingrid won €28,000 on behalf of her daughter including a holiday to Sorento, Italy worth up to €3,000. the family will enjoy many more celebrations as Ciara will celebrate her 21 birthday in March and Ingrid and Martin will be 25 years married during the summer.



Angela Russell from Loughboy, who played on behalf of her uncle Thomas won up to €20,000 including a car worth up to €15,000. Angela was joined by her husband Pat and their four children Niamh, Cian, and Liam and her parents Catherine and Jimmy, her brother Paul and his family. Thomas who is a die hard Leed Utd fan currently lives at home with his mother Maire and was in the audience and joined by his brother Ger. Thomas purchased the winning ticket from Micheal Nolan of Ardnore Stores LTD.



Kilkenny will have one more contestant on the show this weekend as Ruth Jones of Glenmore was successful in being drawn from the drum during last week's show.