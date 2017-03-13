Top bodies calling on people of Kilkenny to have their say in future planning

The Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club and the Chamber of Commerce along with other key figures are asking the people of the city and county to make submissions for Ireland 2040 Our Plan.

The National Planning Framework (NPF) is a national plan to guide and shape the spatial development of the country.

Of crucial importance is that people make their views known on any changes to the boundary with Waterford.

The Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club has urged its members to go to and print and sign the submission and return it to Nowlan Park by March 14.

At a presentation on the NPF at the Ormonde Hotel a number of key figures including CEO of Kilkenny County Council, Colette Byrne and CEO of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, John Hurley stressed the need for the public to have their voices heard.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney, will consider the Boundary Review Report as part of the public consultation process of the National Planning Framework Ireland 2040 and intends to make a decision without undue delay.

