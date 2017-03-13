Have your say on the future of Kilkenny - closing date for submissions for the National Planning Framework extended

The people of Kilkenny are being urged to make their views on the boundary issue known and to make submissions to the National Planning Framework.

The Framework will set out the Government's response to national challenges of accommodating around one million extra people and more than 500,000 additional people at work.

In Kilkenny the boundary issue with Waterford will be considered in the context of the National Planning Framework.

The plan will shape the future of Kilkenny by 2040 and will also deal with administrative issues and between county and regional boundaries.

Originally the closing date for submissions was March 16 but this has now been extended to March 31.

If you intend making a submission after March 16, you are requested to email npf@housing.gov.ie on or before March 16 indicating that you intend to make a submission after that date and before the new closing date for receipt of submissions of noon on March 31.

Submissions can be made:

via email to npf@housing.gov.ie, or in writing, to: NPF Submissions, Forward Planning Section, DHPCLG, Custom House Dublin D01 W6X0, or online at www.ireland2040.ie

More information about the National Planning Framework is available from the website: www.ireland2040.ie