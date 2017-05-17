Kilkenny community to raise funds for tragic Rita Apine

Friends of the late Rita Apine have set up a memorial fund to help cover funeral costs and any money left over will be given to Ritas bereaved two-year-old child when she is an adult.

The fund was set up by Julija Sinjagina and Oksana Zukovska with the help of Cllr. Andrew McGuinness. Rita died last Sunday after she sustained serious injuries at her home.

"We are encouraging people to donate by lodging money into this account no matter how big or small, it will help. Funeral costs need to be covered and anything left will be presented to Ritas daughter Alina when she is an adult.

"The AIB were super helpful in setting up this account. We hope it will provide some financial assistance to ensure Rita is given a warm send off and any balance will then be left in the account for her daughter who lost a dedicated loving mother.

"This is a unique situation where a member of our community has passed away leaving behind a two year old child. There is no family here to help with these costs and so friends have come together in tragic circumstances to help make arrangements for Ritas funeral. Every bit of help is needed," said Cllr McGuinness.

Anyone looking to donate can do so at any AIB branch or online

Rita Apine Memorial Fund

Sort Code - 93 31 98

Acc Number - 55844098

IE73AIBK93319855844098