Thomastown's School of Food hosting Open Day

The School of Food, Thomastown is hosting its Open Day on next Sunday 28th May from 12 noon to 3 pm, and all are welcome to attend. There will be a food market with local food producers, children's craft and cookery workshops, plant sales, garden tours and food.

Recently the Food School had 12 people complete their level 5 course on Professional Chef Skills

'The majority of our students have gained employment in the culinary industry,' said Róisín McQuillan, Development Manager, 'It is planned to run another such course in September, and enquiries can be made to the School about places. These programmes are funded by the Kilkenny Carlow Education & Training Board.'



The students marked the end of their year by preparing and cooking the meal for the Thomastown Community Network Fundraising Dinner on Friday 12th May. As well as the full time Professional Chef Skills course, the School has run Level 3 programmes in Culinary Operations and in Horticulture this year.

In the meantime, the School runs leisure classes throughout the Summer, with all details on its website www.schooloffood.ie