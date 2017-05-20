BREAKING: Suspect due to appear in Kilkenny District Court in connection with murder of Rita Apine
Man to be charged with the murder of young mother
The late Rita Apine
A man in his thirties is due to appear in court charged with the murder of Rita Apine.
The 29-year-old mother died last Sunday after sustaining serious injuries in her home in Freshford.
The suspect was arrested yesterday in connection with her murder and questioned at Kilkenny Garda Station.
He is due to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court.
