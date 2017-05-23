Gardaí in Kilkenny appeal for witnesses to violent assault

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to a violent assault in the city centre in the early hours of Monday morning.

The victim was set upon and viciously beaten by the perpetrator in the unprovoked attack at approximately 2.30am in the John Street area of the city.

He was rushed to St Luke's Hospital where he was treated for facial injuries. He also sustained dental injuries, including three broken teeth in the assault.

Gardaí are examining CCTV footage and are appealing to any witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 777 5000.