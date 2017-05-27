Illegal dumping continues at a number of locations in Kilkenny City

Illegal dumping is continuing at a number of locations across the city causing pollution and creating eyesores in many of the city's top tourist spots.

Large numbers of black bags have been dumped in the vicinity of The Black Abbey and Colliers Lane.

CCTV cameras on in operation across the city and anyone found dumping their rubbish illegally can be fined.

Incidents of illegal dumping should be reported to Kilkenny Gardaí on (056) 7775000.