Operation Storm swings into action in Thomastown
A number of arrests have been made
Operation Storm is underway in the Thomastown Garda District
A number of arrests have been made this morning in the Thomastown area as Operation Storm gets underway.
Uniformed and specialised gardaí are taking part in the high profile operation and there will be checkpoints and crime prevention stands at locations across South Kilkenny.
The Horse Unit will also attend a number of local schools and 24 European police personnel will visit Thomastown to observe the operation.
