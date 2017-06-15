Kilkenny gardaí try to identify owners of stolen property

Following successful surveillance-led operations between gardai in the Kilkenny and Tipperary divisions a large quantity of stolen equipment and machinery have been recovered.

The recovered property includes various industrial generators, gardening equipment, agricultural equipment which is suspected to have been stolen during burglaries.

In an effort to reunite property recovered by gardaí with owners and to provide support to victims of crime, a Property Recovery Day will take place between 3pm and 7pm on June 27 and 28.

The property will be on display Comerfords Yard, Tyone, Nenagh, Co Tipperary (formerly known as the Castle Brand Factory).

The property that will be on display by An Garda Síochána has not been identified or claimed by the owner and the property remains in Garda custody. Some of the property displayed was recovered in Kilkenny. Members of the public will be invited to attend and view the property.

In addition, the public will be able to avail of the advice and services of the Crime Prevention Officer and Victims of Crime Services.

For further details contact the gardaí at Kilkenny Garda Station at (056) 7775000.