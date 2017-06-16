Kilkenny hairdresser receives top gong in Japan

Renowned Kilkenny hairdresser Kieran O'Gorman recently attended a prestigious awards ceremony in Japan where he was honoured with one of the highest honours in his industry – the prestigious KNIGHT award for services to the hair styling sector.

The Kilkenny businessman was presented with the international award by Intercoiffure Mondial, the world hairdressing organisation comprising 6,000 members across 55 countries. Intercoiffure promotes excellence and the sharing of artistic skills and business knowledge throughout the industry. In 1972 it established the Intercoiffure Order of Knights to honour a distinguished long-standing member for outstanding services to hair styling.

Kieran, who flew to Kyoto to accept the award, was presented with the blue label pin that represents the KNIGHT award. He spent five days in Japan where he met industry peers from around the world. It is a befitting tribute at a time when the renowned stylist is celebrating 25 years in business. Last year Kieran was awarded Stylist of the Year 2016 for Ireland at the Irish Hair & Beauty Awards in Dublin. He is one of only two Irish members of the British Fellowship of Hairdressing.