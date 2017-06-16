Protesters march in Callan in support of Droichead Childcare facility

A protest march has taken place in Callan this afternoon over the threat of closure hanging over the Droichead Childcare community creche.

Local parents and other concerned citizens began a picket outside the Friary complex this morning. At lunchtime, as numbers swelled, they marched up through Green Street to highlight their concerns.

The creche, which is run by the Droichead Family Resource Centre and caters for around 60 children, was recently served with a Notice to Quit by Callan Community Network Ltd. They had originally been given a deadline of today to leave, but that has now been extended for some weeks.

Nonetheless, serious concerns remain over the situation, and there is considerable anger locally over what’s going on. Locals say it is vital the creche be kept open, and want to show their support for Droichead and the staff of the facility.

“People have just had enough," said one of the picket organisers, Claire Somers.

"And it has brought people together - the community has bonded. I haven’t met one person who doesn’t support us.”