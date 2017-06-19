All the fun of the fair at St Canice's in Kilkenny

Teddy bears soared through the skies from the top of the tower at St Canice’s Cathedral on Saturday, as part of the many fun events taking place for the annual summer fair.

The teddies were safely attached to a zipline, and so their exicted owners were waiting at the bottom to collect them. In the grounds of the Deanery, meanwhile, there was a variety of activities going on during the day, as well as some very popular stalls sellingbooks, antiques, furnitures, bric-a-brac,clothes and accessories, plants and more.

The barbeque stand was a big hit as always, while there was a steady queue for the homecade cookies and delicious ice cream.

There was a great turnout over the course of the day. In the strong winds the night before, one of the big tents had threatened to escape, but the weather stayed fine for the afternoon and that was a big boost.

Well done to all who worked hard to make the day happen, and thanks to those who supported.