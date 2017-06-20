Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal traffic collision

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the N25 Waterford bypass at approximately 3pm yesterday afternoon (19/6/17). The collision involved a HGV and a tractor and happened close to Co Kilkenny.

The male driver of the HGV (early 60s) and only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The 25 year old male driver of the tractor was taken to University Hospital Waterford with non life threatening injuries.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene. The local coroner has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051-305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.