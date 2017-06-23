Benefit fundraiser for seriously injured Kilkenny jockey

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a benefit fundraiser for a young Kilkenny jockey who was seriously injured following a fall from a house.

A number of well known faces are expected to attend the event at The Hilltop Bar in Ballymurphy.

There will be a 'jockey style tug of war', an auction and a raffle to raise funds for the 19-year-old who was seriously injured following a fall at an amateur point-to-point event in Ballingarry. The young man, from Skeoughvosteen was airlifted to Tullamore General Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The benefit night will start at 8.30pm. Admission is €10 and all are welcome.