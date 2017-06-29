Miss Kilkenny backs her native Limerick in upcoming clash against Kilkenny

Miss Kilkenny Niamh de Brún will be wearing her green and white with pride this Saturday for the qualifying round of the All-Ireland championships when Limerick take on Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

Ms de Brún is also the girlfriend of Kilkenny forward TJ Reid, who is expected to lead the Kilkenny attack as they look to bounce back from a shock Leinster semi-final loss to Wexford.

The Limerick lady is originally from the Ennis Road in Limerick but has made Kilkenny her adopted home.