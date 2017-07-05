Kilkenny dairy breeders prepare to compete for €10,000 Prize Fund

Entry is now open for Kilkenny dairy breeders to compete in prestigious annual dairy livestock contest, the Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition.

The event, which is sponsored by Diageo and its cream supplier Glanbia Ireland, takes place on August 23 at the Virginia Show in Cavan. It carries a prize fund of over €10,000. Cash prizes are available across all categories including a new Junior Cow category for cows in their second calf.

The top place of Overall Champion attracts a €2,500 prize; followed by €1,000 and €500 for Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention respectively. Cash prizes will also be awarded for Highest Protein Content, Best EBI and Best Exhibitor-Bred Cow and Best Junior Cow. The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category carries a fund of €1,700 with first place worth €500.

Diageo Ireland’s Head of Corporate & Trade Communications, Hazel Chu said that the event will 'once again shine a spotlight on the quality of dairy breeding excellence across the island'.

The prizes for EBI and Best Protein emphasise the most profitable factors for both breeding dairy herd replacements and milk production. Martin Tynan General Manager of Glanbia Ireland Virginia explained:

“The Diageo Baileys Champion Cow rewards breeders that combine good conformation in their animals with milk production capability," he said.

"To be eligible for entry, the cow must first have produced 500kgs of butterfat and protein in a 305-day lactation. Having a cow placed at ‘the Baileys’ is therefore a great endorsement of any herd.”

Last year’s winner was Philip Jones from Wexford.

Entry forms are available by calling Brendan Smyth ++ 353 (0)87 2560952, or by visiting the Virginia Show websitehttp://www.virginiashow.com/ championcow/ Follow the conversation on Twitter @BaileysCow #DiageoBaileysCow. Find us on Facebook at Baileys-Champion-Dairy-Cow