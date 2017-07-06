Funding boost for two Kilkenny primary schools

Two local primary schools are to receive extra funding and new facilities as part of a works programme.

The Model School in Kilkenny City is to receive a grant of €161,000 for an additional classroom with ensuite toilets and an additional bathroom for assisted users. Additional funding has also been made available to Scoil Mhuire National School in Mooncoin to assist it following a recent amalgamation.

The funding was announced this morning by Minister for State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government John Paul Phelan.

“I’m delighted that these two schools have been approved for additional funding," he said.

"Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton TD, has reassured me that the schools in question will receive official confirmation of these decisions shortly.”