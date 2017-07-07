Communities gather at St Canice's Neighbourhood Hall to celebrate cultural diversity

There was music, fun, conversation and an abundance of good food and company at St Canice's Neighbourhood Hall last Sunday for the inaugural Solidarity Dinner where people from different backgrounds and cultures gathered and shared a meal together.

The idea behind the event was to organise a dinner and invite people to come along and celebrate cultural diversity.

One of the organisers, Nicole Storck said that it is hoped to host monthly dinners to give residents from all social backgrounds an opportunity to connect, with a special focus on immigrants, migrants, and refugees.

"The turnout for this event was beyond our hope, and we were happy to see so many people ready to contribute their time and efforts to make it happen. Ideally the hope is that these dinners will become a regular occurence and a place to discuss strategies and actions that will take into account the needs of every community," remarked Emmanuel Asquier-Brassart, who was also involved in the organisation of the event.

For more information see www.facebook.com/ solidaritykilkenny/