WATCH: Kilkenny Castle features in new video highlighting glorious gardens, estates and mansions

Kilkenny Castle features in a new online film showcasing some of Ireland's grand estates and glorious gardens, taking viewers on a tour of the country's more glamorous side.

Titled 'Great Houses, Castles and Gardens of Ireland', the video gives viewers a glimpse into some of the most beautiful properties and estates around Ireland. From horticultural beauty to architectural grace, amazing interiors and even the opportunity to stay in some of these houses and castles, the video was created to encourage potential visitors to come and explore discover these places for themselves.

The film is being promoted through Tourism Ireland’s social platforms, including Facebook (almost 4 million fans worldwide), Twitter (403,000 followers) and YouTube.