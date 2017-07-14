UPDATE - KILKENNY ARMED ROBBERY: Owner struggled with raiders before they fled

The owner of a rural pub struggled with two masked and armed raiders during a robbery last night.

Shortly after 10.30pm Gardaí received a report of two men, wearing balaclavas and who appeared to be armed, entering a pub at Skough.

The pub, Moloneys, located at Skough, close to Piltown, was robbed by two raiders. It is believed that a firearm was used in the attack and the robbers threatened staff and customers. There were a number of patrons and staff in the pub during the robbery.

The men left the scene empty handed following a struggle with the owner of the premises. A wine-coloured car was seen leaving the area.

It is understood that no one was seriously injured during the terrifying ordeal.

Garda from Mooncoin on anti-crime checkpoint duty stopped a vehicle near Kildalton College and following a search of the vehicle the three occupants were arrested. During a follow up operation a fourth suspect was arrested in the Piltown area. The men are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Thomastown and Kilkenny Garda Stations.

Two of the men are in their 30’s, one in his 20’s and a teenager was also arrested.

A firearm has also been recovered by gardaí. The car, a wine-coloured Renault Megan with 01D plates, was seized for technical examination.

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Thomastown Garda Station while declining to comment on the specifics of the case as the garda investigation is ongoing stated that it was understandable that people living in rural communities would be alarmed by the occurrence of such a serious crime in their community however people should take comfort from the prompt action by An Garda Síochána in this case.

“As always the community provided great assistance to An Garda Síochána in this instance and we are relieved that no one was injured”.

Anyone with information about crime in South Kilkenny can contact gardaí in the strictest confidence at Thomastown Garda Station.