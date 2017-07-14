South-east cardiac care: Health minister to 'expedite' national review

Minister for Health Simon Harris has agreed to expedite a national review of all primary PCI services, encompassing the south-east region.

The minister yesterday met Waterford Oireachtas members from all parties in light of the cross-party motion in relation to cardiac services in this region. Kilkenny councillors have also written to Minister Harris on the issue.

It follows the death of 39-year-old Thomas Power last month while he was being brought to Cork University Hospital for treatment. The people of the south-east have become increasingly vocal in their demand to see full time, 24/7 high-level emergency cardiac here.

“This review will seek to ensure that as many patients as possible have access on a 24/7 basis to safe and sustainable emergency interventions following a heart attack. This review will clearly encompass all regions of the country, including the south-east," said Minister Harris.

“My Department will immediately commence the preparatory work including identifying an international expert and examining the scope of the review. The guiding principles for this review will be to strive to provide a primary PCI service that can deliver clinical outcomes on par with international standards.

“This does not affect the additional resources provided to UHW or the commitment to review the impact of extended hours at the existing cath lab and the deployment of a mobile cath lab.”