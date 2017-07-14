Vigilance urged at Kilkenny's bathing spots as good weather set to continue

With forecasts of continued dry and warm weather over the coming days and weeks, people in Kilkenny are being urged to be extra vigilant when participating in water-related activities.

The ongoing good weather has seen a significant increase in the number of people taking to Kilkenny’s waterways on leisure crafts and boats, as well as at bathing locations throughout the county.

Cllr Peter 'Chap' Cleere, who is a member of Kilkenny Water Safety and also the National Irish Water Safety, is calling on people to swim only in lifeguarded areas denoted by the lifeguard flags (red over yellow flags)

"I would urge members of the public to observe notices on any river where they want to swim, and to observe the Lifeguard’s rules and regulations regarding off limit swimming locations," said the Fianna Fail councillor.

"Anyone who sees a water user in difficulty should summon help immediately. Children should be supervised at all times when near water, while people should also be wary of the locations of ringbuoys.”

Regarding those taking to Kilkenny’s waterways on leisure crafts and boats, Cllr Cleere also said it was important people to check local weather conditions before entering the water.

"People are also asked to wear correctly maintained and fitting lifejackets that are suitable for the activity and to ensure their craft is fit for purpose," he said.

"Under no circumstances should alcohol be consumed prior to entering the water."

Members of the public are requested to report any damaged, stolen, missing or retrieved ringbuoys via www.ringbuoys.ie, or by contacting Kilkenny County Council.