Kathleen Funchion appointed Sinn Fein spokesperson on Education

Local TD Kathleen Funchion has been confirmed as Sinn Fein's new spokesperson on Education, following the party's Dáil reshuffle yesterday.

Speaking today after the announcement, Deputy Funchion said she looked forward to her new role, while recognising the serious challenges facing the sector.

"Having previously held the role of spokesperson on Childcare and Early Childhood Education, I am looking forward to what I feel is a natural progression into education," she said.

"I will be continuing my involvement with the early years sector and will be monitoring the progress of the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Affordable Childcare Scheme in the immediate future. I will also continue to support the ongoing campaigns of workers and service providers in fighting for fairer working conditions and wages along with just terms and conditions in any new measures being introduced to the sector.

"I look forward to my new role, to developing new and positive working relationships with those working in the education, and I hope my contribution will help bring about the positive changes that are urgently needed for children and students."