Family open day at Kilkenny's James Stephens Barracks

The 3 Infantry Battalion at Kilkenny's James Stephens Barracks will have a family/open day next Friday, July 28.

There will be a weapons display, unarmed combat display, kids' facepainting and MOWAG Armoured Personnel Carriers on display. The 1 Brigade, Defence Forces band will also be playing music.

Proceedings get under way at 2pm and will continue until 4pm.



The 3 Infantry Battalion has responsibility for the south-east, and as such, soldiers based here come from all the surrounding counties.