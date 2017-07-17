Family open day at Kilkenny's James Stephens Barracks
Weapons display, unarmed combat display, kids' facepainting and more as part of events
An open day is planned for July 28 in the local barracks
The 3 Infantry Battalion at Kilkenny's James Stephens Barracks will have a family/open day next Friday, July 28.
There will be a weapons display, unarmed combat display, kids' facepainting and MOWAG Armoured Personnel Carriers on display. The 1 Brigade, Defence Forces band will also be playing music.
Proceedings get under way at 2pm and will continue until 4pm.
The 3 Infantry Battalion has responsibility for the south-east, and as such, soldiers based here come from all the surrounding counties.
