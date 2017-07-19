Creating a tapestry of photographs from Graig and beyond from bygone days

Have you old photographs, letters or items of interest relating to Graignmanagh and Tinnahinch areas which you would like people to know about?

If so then the Kilkenny Library Service and Kilkenny Leader Partnership will like to hear from you. The two groups have come together to develop a project where people can drop into Graignamanagh Library and have their item scanned and returned to them on the same day. The photographs and other items of interest will be used to create a wonderful piece of social history.

“This is a great opportunity for people to bring along any items that they think would be of interest and put all these valuable pieces of information together in one place to reflect the stories of the areas” comments Majella Byrne, branch manager.

This initiative in partnership with Kilkenny Leader Partnership is aimed at collecting and compiling a database of images and text which will be made available to the public on a dedicated website as part of Heritage Week 2017.

Derry Gahan, Kilkenny Leader Partnership refers to the strong community spirit and the wealth of history in Graiguenamanagh and Tinnahinch.

“This project aims to gather this information preserving it for future generations and safeguarding photos and images that might otherwise be lost” he said.

Items can be brought to Graignamanagh Library on Thursday mornings between 11am-1pm. For more information contact Graignamanagh Library (056) 7794178 or emailgraig@kilkennylibrary

.ie Pictured to the right is the first photo received for this project. It is a Penny Farthing on the bridge in Graignamanagh kindly supplied by Edward Cody, High Street.