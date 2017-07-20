Excitement mounts for Fairytale Festival in Paulstown on Sunday

Excitement is mounting in Kilkenny with the weekend approaching and thoughts turning to the Fairytale Festival, which takes place at Shankill Castle in Paulstown on Sunday.

Local families are sure to be out in force for the event, which proved very popular last year. Attractions will include a fairy trail, treasure hunt, storytelling from Glinda the Good Witch, sing-a-long with Cinderella, bouncy castles, an outdoor games area with an arts and crafts section and more.

Regional radio station Beat 102-103 has teamed up with Kilkenny County Council for the event. A new addition this year is the involvement of multi-award winning local animation studio, Cartoon Saloon.

Children will also have the opportunity to be ‘knighted’ or bestowed a ‘Princess’ title, while they will also get to meet some of their favourite Fairytale friends like Elsa, Anna, Rapunzel, and Snow White. A variety of south-east based food stalls wil be on site, including exhibitors from ‘A Taste of Kilkenny’.

The Fairytale Festival showcases one of the county’s hidden gems - Shankill Castle. The house itself is not part of the Fairytale Festival, but it will be open on the day for guided tours by the Cope Family.

Tickets for the festival are €15 per person or €50 for a family of four and can be purchased online through www.beat102103.com. The event will run from noon to 5pm.