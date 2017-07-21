Over 60 and single in Kilkenny? RTE's First Dates has put out the call...

People in Kilkenny who are single and in their 60s are being presented an opportunity to do something a little different and take part in the hit RTE 2 television show 'First Dates'.

In First Dates, single people from across Ireland come to the First Dates restaurant where they have a real blind date. There's been a positive response from the public for this series already, but now RTE is on the lookout for people over 60 to apply.

The shows producers are looking for all kinds of people from all walks of life, who are open to meeting someone new and having a fun experience. Filming will take place in the First Dates restaurant at the end of August, so people need to apply now.

"We take great care in matching people with other like-minded individuals who they can have a nice evening with and perhaps even a second date!"

This might sound like you or someone you know - perhaps a friend, parent, grandparent, or neighbour?

Apply for First Dates Ireland and find out more information about the show. Here you can fill in the online application form and watch video content related to First Dates Ireland.