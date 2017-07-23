Over 340 companies in Kilkenny avail of Skillnets training to improve competitiveness

Kilkenny companies are increasingly taking up opportunities for training and up-skilling staff to meet business needs.

Figures from the 2016 Annual Report of Skillnets, the national agency responsible for funding and supporting over 60 learning networks nationwide, reveal that 343 businesses in Kilkenny accessed subsidised training and invested in their staff across a range of sectors.

Across Ireland, over 14,000 businesses investing in their staff across a range of sectors. Ninety-two percent of the member companies that benefited from investment in training through Skillnets in 2016 were SMEs.

“The development and retention of skilled talent is critical to the competitiveness and growth of the Irish economy and to the firms that underpin it” said Skillnets chairman, Brendan McGinty.

"2016 was a positive year for Skillnets, €25.9m was invested in learning and development through Skillnets networks with member companies committing €12.8m, and a co-investment from Skillnets of a further €13.1m. A growing demand for the Skillnets offering was evident with over 50,000 trainees participating across all of our programmes.

"A greater investment in the up-skilling of our enterprise leaders and employees will be a central component of our response to the challenges within our economy, including Brexit. Skillnets is well positioned to assist with this challenge.”