Around 3,500 north Kilkenny residents left without water

Around 3,500 customers in the north Kilkenny and Rathdowney, Laois area have been left without water this evening.

Irish Water has confirmed that the mechanical failure of a pump at the Galmoy water treatment plant has led to the outage. The pump is currently being worked on and is now expected to be resolved by noon tomorrow (Monday) when supply will begin to be restored.

In order to address the temporary shortage, a standing pipe will be available at the Johnstown National School in Johnstown, from 9am on Monday morning until 8pm. Customers are reminded to bring clean containers and to boil water taken from these stations before use, as a precaution.

Irish Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience while crews work to repair the pump.

Customers can contact a customer care helpline 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or visit www.water.ie for further updates.