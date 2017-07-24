New houses for Kilkenny: Seven units to be built at Golf Links Road

Kilkenny County Council is to get an additional €1.2 million to build seven new homes close to the city.

The capital assistance approval clears the way for the development of the homes on the Golf Links Road. It's another boost as the local authority tries to accommodate the large number of families on the housing list.

The funding was confirmed by Minister for State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government John Paul Phelan this afternoon.

“I’m delighted to confirm that €1,229,040 has been set aside for the project at 10 Golf Links Road, Kilkenny," he said.

"The housing list in Kilkenny has been growing and this is further good news for the many families awaiting suitable accommodation close to Kilkenny city."

Earlier this month, Minister Phelan also confirmed approval of funding for the design and planning stages for 80 new units at Crokers Hill on the Kennyswell Road in Kilkenny.