Update: Water won't be restored for north Kilkenny residents until tonight

It is now expected to be 8pm this evening before water is restored to around 3,500 customers in the north Kilkenny area.

Due a mechanical failure of a pump at the Galmoy Water Treatment Plant, people living in Galmoy and Rathdowney in County Laois are currently without water. The pump is currently being worked on, and initially Irish Water had said it should be back up and running by noon today.

However, it is now expected to be repaired by 8pm today (Monday), when supply will begin to be restored. Once the repair is complete, it will take a number of hours for the network to fully recharge and normal service to be restored to all customers.

Temporary water stations have been established at the National School in Johnstown, at Galmoy Village and at the Square in Rathdowney. Customers are reminded to bring clean containers and to boil water taken from these stations before use, as a precaution.

Irish Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience while crews work to repair the pump.

Customers can contact the customer care helpline 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or visit www.water.ie for further updates.