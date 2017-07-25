Defendant ordered to stay away from Kilkenny apart from court appearances

A defendant accused of a number of public order offences has been ordered by a judge to stay out of Kilkenny.

Peter Tobin, Grawn, Ballingarry is accused of being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at St Patrick's Close on July 15, at Fr Hayden Road on July 14. He is also acccused of being intoxicated in a public place at Patrick Street and Fr Hayden Place on July 17 and of trespass at the Kilkenny Inn on July 11. In relation to the allegation of trespass it is alleged that the defendant was seen on CCTV in an area of the hotel.

Disclosure was ordered in the case and the defendant was remanded on bail to September 4. Sergeant Alma Molloy successfully sought a number of bail conditions including that the defendant stay away from Kilkenny City and surrounds apart from court appearance, sign on twice a week on Monday and Friday at Killenaule. Garda Station and to remain sober and to be of good behaviour.