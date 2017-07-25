Gardaí investigate a number of burglaries in Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating a number of rural burglaries in recent days and are warning people to take proper precautions when securing their properties to avoid opportunist criminals.

Houses in the north and south of the county were targeted and access was gained through forced entry through a window.

Last Thursday a house in Inistioge was entered during the daytime. The property was unoccupied at the time and a quantity of jewellery was stolen.

The following day, on July 21, a house was also entered through forcing open a window. The house was in Urlingford and the burglary took place in the evening time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in either area on the dates in question to contact them.

A garda spokesman also warned people to take proper precautions especially in the Summer months when there is a tendency to leave windows and doors open.

“People should always make sure that there property is properly secured and that all doors and windows are locked.

“Furthermore is anyone sees someone or a vehicle acting suspiciously in their area then they should immediately lift the phone and report the incident to their local garda station who will be happy to investigate the report,” he said.