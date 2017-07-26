Injured Kilkenny hurling fan on road to recovery

A young father who was critically injured following the All-Ireland qualifier between Kilkenny and Waterford earlier this month is making significant progress.

James Kelly from Ballyragget, a brother of hurler Kevin who is a forward on the Kilkenny senior team, had attended the match in Semple Stadium in Thurles and was involved in a collision with a vehicle after the match.

He was being treated at Cork University Hospital but has been transferred to South Tipperary General Hospital in recent days and is expected to make a full recovery.