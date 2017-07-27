Páirc Uí Chaoimh beer kept cool by Kilkenny company

The all new redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium’s Beer is cooled by Kilkenny Cooling Systems.

The brand new 45,000 capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium opened this month at a cost of €80 million and Kilkenny Cooling System were awarded the contract to design and build the customised high volume beer cooling systems for the project.

Kilkenny Beer Cooling Systems are the industry standard for high volume beer cooling in Ireland and have already installed in all of Ireland’s major stadiums including Croke Park (capacity 82,300), Aviva Stadium (capacity 51,700) and a variety of other high volume sites in Ireland and overseas.

Kilkenny Cooling Systems also manufacture and install the refrigerated cold stores for the Páirc Uí Chaoimh project. These are bespoke insulated rooms – made to measure – designed to hold hundreds of kegs of beer for thirsty match and concert goers.

All in all, between the insulated cold stores and beer coolers, The Páirc Uí Chaoimh project is a turn-key stadium project but it is just one of several prestigious contracts awarded to Kilkenny Cooling Systems in 2017, along with Adare Manor and The Sydney Easter Show.

These and other projects serve to secure Kilkenny Beer Cooling Systems’ position as world class manufacturers of high quality beer coolers for high demand applications.