Kilkenny badly needs more cycle and motorbike parking areas - councillor

Kilkenny needs to ramp up the provision of cycle and designated motorcycle parking areas in the city, according to one local councillor.

Cllr Malcolm Noonan says that the urban area of the city is very poorly served with the facilities it has currently.

“With the growth in cycling and motorcycle touring tourism, I think that the city should be positioning itself as a cycle and motorcycle hub in the south-east,” he said.

“In doing this we need to invest heavily in provision of more dedicated covered and secure cycle parking facilities and dedicated facilities for motorcyclists’ said the Green Party councillor, who says both covered and uncovered and include parking options are needed.

“Since we completed the public realm works on the Medieval Mile we now have less bike parking options than we did before,” he said.

"Both locals and visitors must feel confident that they can bring bikes safely into town and secure them. In the case of the Parade, we need dedicated motorcycle parking areas and other areas set aside in the town centre for motorcycles.

"We have hotels and business premises in the City centre with no facilities whatsoever to secure a bicycle. Surely if we are serious about making our city more cycle and pedestrian friendly and ensuring the viability of our urban centre then we have to make it look and feel welcoming for more than just cars."