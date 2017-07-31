BREAKING: Horse euthanised following another Kilkenny City incident

A horse has had to be put down following a road traffic incident in Kilkenny City in broad daylight this afternoon.

At approximately 3.30pm, Gardai attended a call at Ormonde Road where they found a horse in an injured state. A vet attended the scene, and it was deemed necessary for the horse to be euthanised.

Gardai have said they are following a definite line of enquiry. As a result of initial investigations, a sulky has been seized.

The welfare of horses has been under the spotlight in Kilkenny, following a number of incidents in which animals have been killed or had to be euthanised recently.

Gardai are seeking the assistance of members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have any information that may be of help with the investigation. Contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000.