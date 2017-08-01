Arrests made and stolen property seized in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny have made a number of arrests and seized stolen property and drugs as part of an ongoing garda investigation to target crime.

Operation Interdiction, kicked off last Thursday and is focusing on the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Division. To date there have been 35 dedicated checkpoints and three vehicles have been seized in connection with criminal activity.

There have also been four drug detections, including an arrest in a rural area in North Kilkenny, in connection with a significant seizure of cannabis which was destined for the local market.

The operation is targeting known and travelling criminals who are operating in the area.

“It is designed to create disruption to known criminals operating in the area and is also an intelligence-gathering operation,” a garda spokesperson said.

A quantity of stolen property was also seized at a checkpoint and a person was arrested and charged in relation to the theft, It is understood that the vehile was intercepted en route from a theft and the stolen goods were seized.

The operation is designed to prevent, intercept and detect offenders committing burglaries and thefts in the Kilkenny area. There will be close co-operation with gardaí in the adjoining counties to establish

Over the coming weeks gardaí will be conducting high visibility road checkpoints and patrols as well as covert operations in an effort to thwart the activities of criminals targeting Kilkenny and the Southeast. A number of follow up searches are also expected to take place.

The operation targeting burglary and related crime in the area is in response to an upwards trend in burglaries and thefts in recent months.

“While there has been a year on year decrease in burglaries of 39% from 2015 to 2016, and a sustaining of the low levels for year to date in 2017, the months of Jjune and July have shown an increase in such crime, a tremen we want to see reversed,” added the spokesperson.