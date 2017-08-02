BREAKING: Juvenile arrested over animal cruelty in Kilkenny City
Teenager detained at Kilkenny Garda Station
Kilkenny Garda Station
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a recent incident of animal cruelty in Kilkenny city centre.
The arrest was made in the past hour in the city and the juvenile is being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.
He is being quizzed by detectives in connection with an incident of animal cruelty at Ormonde Street on Monday afternoon which resulted in a horse being euthanised.
