Kilkenny petition on sulkies now has over 5,000 signatures from across the world

A local councillor's petition calling on Government Ministers to introduce a system of licensing and regulating the use of horse-drawn vehicles already has over 5,000 signatures - just 24 hours after it was started.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness opened the online petition yesterday afternoon, calling on Minister for Transport Shane Ross and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creedon to legislate for regulation. The petition calls for:

An age restriction on those who operate horse drawn vehicles; A roadworthy test similar to an NCT that prioritises road safety and animal welfare; A license/registration requirement; Full compliance with existing laws including horse license & micro chipping; Ban the dangerous activity of Sulky Racing on public roads throughout Ireland.

Cllr McGuinness told the Kilkenny People he was delighted with the response the petition has received so far, with people from all over the world adding their names and comments.

The petition can be found here.