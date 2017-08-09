Someone in Kilkenny is a little richer after last night's EuroMillions draw
SuperValu Market Cross has good news for a shopper
Someone is a little richer in Kilkenny this morning
Some lucky punter who bought their EuroMillions ticket in a Kilkenny shop is waking up this morning a little richer after last night's draw.
SuperValu in the Market Cross is urging people to check their EuroMillions ticket, reporting that a customer has won €35,422 on a ticket purchased there.
Congratulations to whomever is getting the good news!
