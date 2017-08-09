Someone in Kilkenny is a little richer after last night's EuroMillions draw

SuperValu Market Cross has good news for a shopper

Sam Matthews

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Euromillions

Someone is a little richer in Kilkenny this morning

Some lucky punter who bought their EuroMillions ticket in a Kilkenny shop is waking up this morning a little richer after last night's draw.

SuperValu in the Market Cross is urging people to check their EuroMillions ticket, reporting that a customer has won €35,422 on a ticket purchased there.

Congratulations to whomever is getting the good news!