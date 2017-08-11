Meeting next month to decide on any Local Property Tax change for Kilkenny

Local councillors will meet next month to decide whether or not to vary the basic rate of Local Property Tax for homeowners in Kilkenny - and the public still have time to have their say.

The Finance (Local Property Tax) Act 2012 (as amended), makes specific provision that elected members of a local authority may pass a formal resolution to vary the basic rate of the Local Property Tax (LPT) for their administrative area by a percentage known as the local adjustment factor.

At a meeting to be held by Kilkenny County Council in September to consider the matter, the members may set a local adjustment factor within the range of +/- 15% of the basic rate. Or, they may decide not to adjust the basic rate and leave it as is.

Written submissions from the public can be made to Kilkenny County Council specifically covering the potential effects of varying the basic rate of the Local Property Tax on businesses, individuals and on local authority services.

The deadline for receipt of submissions has been extended to Monday, August, 28. Submissions can be made online at consult.kilkenny.ie or writing to: Head of Finance, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny.